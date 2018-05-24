Huma Qureshi looks captivating in the new poster of 'Kaala'—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most-awaited films of this year, 'Kaala' is set to hit theatres in the first week of June. The movie stars superstar Rajinikanth along with Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. The plot of 'Kaala' revolves around the oppressed Tamils of Mumbai, and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a feared and revered don.

Huma Qureshi's look in the film has been unveiled in the latest poster and we must say, the actress grabs attention as soon as one looks at the poster. Huma will play the role of 'Zareena' in the film.

The much-talented actress took to Twitter to share the latest poster.

She wrote- “The only joy we get as actors is to play living breathing characters .. so blessed to have had the opportunity to play #Zareena Thank you @beemji for this and the one&only @rajinikanth #Kaala coming to theatre near you June 7th #KaalaInHindi @wunderbarfilms @LycaProductions”

'Kaala' has been produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and directed by Pa. Ranjith. This would be Ranjith's second outing with the 67-year-old actor after their earlier gangster film, 'Kabali,' which released in 2016.

The multi-lingual 'Kaala' also features Samudrakani and Eshwari Rao in key roles. Santosh Narayan has scored music for the film and the movie's teaser has already hyped expectations amidst movie buffs, especially the fans of Rajinikanth.

The Rajini-starrer is set to face a box-office clash with 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom', which will hit the screens across India on June 8 and Salman Khan's 'Race 3', which releases on June 15.