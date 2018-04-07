Noted Assamese film-maker Munin Barua passes away

Guwahati: National award winning Assamese film-maker Munin Barua passed away on Saturday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 72 and is survived by wife Manjula Barua and two children. Barua, popularly called Bhaimon da, was suffering from cancer and breathed his last at his residence here in the wee hours today, his family sources said.

His wife, Manjula Barua is a costume designer in the Assamese film industry.

Recipient of National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Assamese in 2005 for his film 'Dinabandhoo', Barua's popular films include 'Pratima', 'Pita Putro', 'Pahari Kanya', 'Prabhati Pokhir Gaan',

'Hiya Diya Niya', 'Daag', 'Nayak', 'Kanyadaan', 'Bidhata', 'Barood', 'Rong', 'Raamdhenu' and 'Priyar Priyo'.

He was also awarded the state award for best director for his film 'Nayak' for the year 2001-02 and had received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2017 from Prag Cine Awards for his immense contributions to Assamese film industry.

In 2000, his film 'Hiya Diya Niya' created history as 'blockbuster hit' in Assamese cinema and helped in reviving the state's film industry.

He had also written scripts for many plays for mobile theatre. Besides films, Barua also directed TV serials like 'Papu Nikur Xongbad' and the telefilm 'Rudra'.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi expressed grief over Barua's death and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Barua was cremated with full honours at the Nabagraha crematorium this afternoon.