NTR trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna plays his late father NT Rama Rao in biopic

The Much-awaited trailer of NTR biopic, which tracks the journey of late actor-politician NT Rama Rao, has finally been released. The trailer features Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan. Released on Friday, the trailer has so far been viewed by over 45 lakh times.

The film, titled 'N.T.R. Kathanayakudu' will cover the life and times of NT Rama Rao, an actor who turned politician and founded the Telugu Desam Party. It will be released in two parts - NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu. The film is directed by Krish and produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati Ranganatha, Vishnu Induri under NBK Films.

One of Rama Rao's sons, Nandamuri Balakrishna essays his role in the movie. Vidya Balan, who makes her Telugu debut with the biopic, looks fabolous as NTR's wife Basavatarakam.

Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan, the biopic boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Rana Daggubati as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Sumanth in the role of A Nageswara Rao, another Telugu film industry stalwart.

Sachin Khedekar will be seen playing former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh -- Nadendla Bhaskara Rao. Actress Rakul Preet Singh will essay the role of late actress Sridevi. However, none of these characters have been introduced in the first trailer.

The film was initially scheduled to release on Dusshera. Initially, Teja was announced as director of movie but he later walked out of the project over creative differences with Balakrishna. After his ouster from the project, Krish donned the diector's cap.

The biopic is one the most anticipated films of 2019 and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 9, 2019.