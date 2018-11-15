हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pa Ranjith

Pa Ranjith's debut Hindi film based on tribal leader Birsa Munda

It was announced in May that critically acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut in collaboration with Namah Pictures, which produced Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. 

Pa Ranjith&#039;s debut Hindi film based on tribal leader Birsa Munda

It was announced in May that critically acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut in collaboration with Namah Pictures, which produced Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. 

Now, as per the latest reports, the filmmaker is planning to make a film on the life of the tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The project is expected to go on the floors sometime in May next year. As per reports, Ranjith is currently busy visiting tribal villages in the North for research. The cast of the untitled film has not been finalised yet. 

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on the social media, tweeting, "#Kabali and #Kaala director Pa. Ranjith to direct a #Hindi film based on the life of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda... Shareen Mantri of Namah Pictures, the makers of #BeyondTheClouds, will produce the project... Cast is not finalised yet."

An active name in the freedom struggle, Birsa Munda is the only tribal leader to have his portrait in the central hall of the Indian Parliament. Incidentally, 'Aramm' director Gopi Nainar had also announced a film on Birsa Munda. 

For the unversed, Birsa Munda was the famous tribal freedom leader who spearheaded an important movement during the British Raj in India and played a vital role in the Indian Independence Movement.

The film is currently at the scripting stage. 

Tags:
Pa RanjithBirsa MundaBirsa Munda filmShareen MantriNamah Pictures

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close