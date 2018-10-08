हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Padi Padi Leche Manasu

Padi Padi Leche Manasu's fresh poster out, teaser to be out on October 10

The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is slated to release on December 21, 2018. 

Padi Padi Leche Manasu's fresh poster out, teaser to be out on October 10
Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: The makers of Telugu-language romantic film 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu' starring Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi as lead actors unveiled a fresh new poster of the film on Monday. 

Noted trade analyst taran Adarsh shared the poster of the film while announcing the release date of the teaser writing, "Teaser on 10 Oct 2018... #Telugu film #PadiPadiLecheManasu stars Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi... Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi... #Christmas 2018 release [21 Dec 2018]… #PPLMOnDec21st #PPLMTeaser." 

Apart from Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi, 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu' also stars Murali Sharma, Suhasini, Priya Raman and Vennela Kishore. As per reports, Pallavi is playing a Medical student in the film.

The film schedule was to start by March end but since actress Sai Pallavi had dates only in February, the film start scheduled was preponed to February. The film has been shot in Kolkata and Kathmandu. The film is expected to be a romantic comedy family entertainer.

