Padma Shri Bharathiraja to direct Jayalalithaa biopic

New Delhi: Padma Shri director P Bharathiraja has joined hands with the award-winning producer Aditya Bharadwaj of Y-Star CTPL in the making of a biographical movie based on the life and legacy of the late Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Bharathiraja, with his first film '16 Vayathinile', broke the then existing convention to create a whole new genre of village cinema. He is known to have helped bring the late actress Sridevi to the fore and directing multiple hit films with actors such as Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth in the South film industry. The filmmaker will now be directing the biopic of late J Jayalalithaa. For playing the role of Amma, actress Nayantara is being considered along with Anushka Shetty.

Y-Star is currently lining up the top technicians so as to portray the larger than life character and persona of Amma. The technicians ranging from musicians, editors to cinematographers will be amongst the leading names from the Tamil and Telugu film industry. 

When the producer Aditya Bharadwaj was asked about the biopic he said, “We have been working on this film for more than a year and had announced in Dec 2017 on Amma's anniversary of her demise, we are trying our best to make the film as large as, that of Jayalalitha character and persona in Tamil Nadu politics and we hope that the audience appreciate our work once the movie hits the theatres.”

Further adds the co-producer of the film AV Chauhan, “It is our privilege to be working on such a project with Legendary director Bharathiraja sir, who will be directing our most ambitious film, which is being made on such a great and well-known personality of our country. She was much loved amongst all and I am sure her followers would love to see her journey through life, with her ups-down on the big screen.”   

The makers are also planning to bring legendary actors from Kollywood & Tollywood to play prominent key characters of MGR, Sasikala, and NTR. Reportedly, the film will go on floors by the end of this winter and will hit the theatres at the end of 2019. The cast and crew details of the movie will be officially announced soon.

