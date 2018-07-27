हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prabhas

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho release date fixed?

The film which marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor is expected to hit theatres in April next year. 

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho release date fixed?

Mumbai: Fans of Prabhas are eagerly looking forward to the release of his next Saaho, and have been waiting for a long time now to see the dashing superstar make a splash on the silver screen.

The film which marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor is expected to hit theatres in April next year. Saaho directed by Sujeeth Reddy has been in production for quite some time, and the makers want it to be on par with Hollywood.

Though the makers haven't yet revealed the release date, it may hit theatres sometime in the third week. Prabhas's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion had released on April 28, 2017. 

Saaho touted as one of the biggest films, promises breathtaking action sequences and jaw-dropping visual effects.

Prabhas has undergone rigorous training sessions to pull off stunts by himself, reports suggest.

The film which will release Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles.

Prabhas became a household name as Baahubali after essaying a double role in SS Rajamouli's two-part cult film Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.  The first part of the film released in 2015 while the second half hit theatres in 2017. The iconic film which was the first Indian film to cross Rs 1500 crore mark at the global Box Office, transformed Telugu superstar Prabhas into nation's heartthrob.

