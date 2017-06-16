close
Prabhas' ‘Baahubali 2’ completes 50 days!

Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali 2’, directed by SS Rajamouli, which was originally made in Telugu, was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 10:37
Prabhas&#039; ‘Baahubali 2’ completes 50 days!

Mumbai: Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali: the Conclusion’, the second half of the two-part magnum opus directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has successfully completely 50 days!

Since its release on April 28, ‘Baahubali 2’ has been winning hearts across the globe and is now all set to wow the Chinese audiences.

Set in the backdrop of a fictional ancient Indian kingdom, ‘Baahubali’ displayed the chivalry and magnanimity of a Prince, who was loved by his subjects.

Also starring Ramya Krishnan ( as Shivagami Devi), Anushka Shetty ( as Devasena), Rana Daggubati (as Bhallaladeva), Nasser (as Bijjaladeva), Tamannaah Bhatia (as Avantika) and last but not the least Sathyaraj (as Kattappa), ‘Baahubali’ has been produced by Shobu Yarlagadda.

The film which was originally made in Telugu was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The Hindi version of the film, distributed by producer-director Karan Johar, amassed over Rs 500 crores at the Box Office, thereby becoming the highest ever grosser in Bollywood.

The film has collected over Rs 1600 crores worldwide and is expected to break several records once it releases in China.

