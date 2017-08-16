close
Prabhas getting a whopping Rs 30 cr for 'Saaho'?

SS Rajamouli's master piece 'Baahubali 1 and 2' made Prabhas a superstar of Indian cinema and rightly so. The actor has proved his mettle in several South films and all eyes are now on his next 'Saaho'.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 12:11
Prabhas getting a whopping Rs 30 cr for &#039;Saaho&#039;?
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's master piece 'Baahubali 1 and 2' made Prabhas a superstar of Indian cinema and rightly so. The actor has proved his mettle in several South films and all eyes are now on his next 'Saaho'.

'Saaho' will see Prabhas romancing Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor and this will be their first time together on-screen. The latest buzz about the film is that the lead actor is getting a whopping a Rs 30 crore as fees.

Yes! According to BollywoodLife.com, Prabhas is charging Rs 30 crore for 'Saaho'. The news has been originally attributed to Mid-Day.

'Saaho' is an action thriller to be helmed by Sujeeth. It will be releasing in three languages—Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. 

