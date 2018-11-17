हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prabhas in talks with motorbike brand for a multi-crore endorsement deal?

Prabhas, who turned 39 on October 23, shared a video clip as a token of thanks with his fans.

Mumbai: A motorbike brand has reportedly approached Telugu hunk Prabhas for an endorsement deal.  The superstar, who is gearing up for Sujeeth Reddy's big-budget film Saaho, is in talks with the brand for a multi-crore deal.

According to a report in DNA, the brand wants Prabhas on board because he is popular across the country. For the unversed, Prabhas became a pan India heartthrob after SS Rajamouli's two-part magnum opus Baahubali became a massive hit. Prabhas essayed a double role in the visual effects extravaganza. The first part (Baahubali: The Beginning) released in 2015 while the second (Baahubali: The Conclusion)  hit theatres in 2017.

"Currently, Prabhas and his team are in talks with a major motorbike brand for a multi-crore deal for their pan-India campaign," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Prabhas, who turned 39 on October 23, shared a video clip as a token of thanks with his fans. The video clip titled Shades of Saaho - Chapter 1 was intriguing and visually captivating.

The futuristic film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor and her first with superstar Prabhas.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages and will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles.

