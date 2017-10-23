Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Prabhas' Saaho first look out: Baahubali star in a savage avatar- see pic

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 23, 2017, 10:33 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi:  All fans of the Baahubali star Prabhas have two reasons to smile! First that it is the much- talented actor's birthday and second that the first look of Saaho is finally out. 

The teaser of the film unvieled in April and since then it has been hard to control the excitement for the film. 

One of the most interesting things about Saaho is that it will see B Town actress Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas. It will indeed be interesting to see the duo on the silver screen together. 

Here is the first look poster of Saaho, as shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter:

Doesn't Prabhas look breathtakingly handsome? Also, the mist adds to the aura of danger in the poster.  Moreover, with that bandana on his face and those intense eyes, we wonder what the Baahubali superstar has in store for us this time. It is indeed getting difficult to wait for the film to release!

Saaho is slated to release in the year 2018 and will release in three languages- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The movie is helmed by Sujeeth Reddy.

