Prabhas' 'Saaho' gets another Bollywood star on board—Guess who?

New Delhi: After 'Baahubali' Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' got Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, the buzz is now palpable about yet another Bollywood superstar's entry in the project.

By the way, 'Saaho' already has a lot of Bollywood connection. Besides Shraddha, there is Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Pandey playing negative roles in the film. And now according to Mid-Day.com, none other than veteran star Jackie Shroff has been roped in to play a grey shade role in the film.

This makes it interesting as there will not one but three villains in 'Saaho'. The film will be helmed by Sujeeth and be made in three different languages—Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The report quotes a source as saying, “Saaho will have three grey characters and interestingly, all of them are from Bollywood. While Chunky Pandey's character is dark, Jackie's character is more suave and cool while retaining its negative streak. Neil Nitin will be seen as a tech-savvy nerd. The film's shoot has already commenced in Hyderabad, Jackie will join the unit next week."

In fact, Jaggu dada confirmed the news and has been quoted as saying, “I am happy to be a part of Saaho with Prabhas, who is one of the biggest actors in India at the moment. It's wonderful to know that he trusts me and thinks I can pull off this kind of a role. I have seen both the Baahubalis and loved them. They reminded me of my childhood."