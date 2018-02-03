Prabhas’ Saaho may not release this year – Here’s why

Mumbai: Fans of Prabhas in India and across the globe are looking forward to his upcoming film – Saaho – directed by Sujeeth Reddy. The film which will mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was expected to release this year, but if the latest buzz is anything to go by, then Saaho may hit theatres only in 2019.

According to a popular website, the filmmaker isn’t keen to shoot the film in a hurry. He wants to give his film a Hollywood-like feel and hence wants substantial time to complete it. He wants to do total justice to the film by taking some more time to shoot it.

The cast and crew will be flying to Dubai soon, reports suggest.

Saaho will be Prabhas’ first film after SS Rajamouli’s two-part visual effects extravaganza Baahubali. Prabhas had invested about 5 years to work on his double role in the magnum opus. The hunk of an actor followed a strict diet to get the beefed-up look and also underwent rigorous training to prepare for his roles.

In the first part, Prabhas came across as Shivudu alias Mahendra Baahubali. He was paired with Tamannaah Bhatia in Baahubali: The Beginning, while in the second half (Baahubali: The Conclusion), he essayed Amarendra Baahubali and Anushka Shetty was cast opposite him.

The first part of the film released in 2015 and the second hit theatres in 2017. Baahubali: The Conclusion went on to become the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global Box Office.

And now, after the stupendous success of the film, Prabhas is gearing up for Saaho, a futuristic actioner which promises high octane stunt sequences and breathtaking VFX.

Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Mandira Bedi, Saaho may release during Makar Sankranti 2019, reports suggest.