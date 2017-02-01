Pre-release collections: SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' earns Rs 500 crore?

New Delhi: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie 'Baahubali 2' is said the be among the biggest releases of 2017. You will be amazed to know that, even before its release, 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has reportedly collected Rs 500 crore.

No, we are not kidding!

According to an India.com report, originally attributed industry tracker Ramesh Bala's tweet, the pre-release break-up has been revealed online and it hints that the film has grossed more than Rs 500 crore already.

It is believed that Karan Johar has bagged the Hindi rights of the film for a whopping Rs 120 crore. Now, it would be really interesting to see will 'Baahubali 2' be huge enough to emerge as highest grossing Indian movie of all times.

The second and final part of the franchise - 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' - will be hitting the silver screens on April 28 this year.

The flick stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in the lead.