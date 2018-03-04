Priya Prakash Varrier’s ‘crush’ Roshan Abdul Rahoof shares a cute pic

Mumbai: Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink won a million hearts and her expressions in the viral clip were indeed too cute to miss. But there’s someone else too who is equally adorable. And that is Roshan Abdul Rahoof, the cute boy, who was winked at.

Roshan took to his Instagram on Saturday to share a photograph with Priya in the frame. The two celebrated the festival of Holi with the Oru Adaar Love team and had a rocking time. And to see how they made the most of the festival of colours, click here.

Check out Roshan’s pic here:

Adaarholi @omar_lulu_ @priya.p.varrier A post shared by Roshan Abdul Rahoof (@roshan_abdul_rahoof) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:43am PST

For the unversed, Priya became a celebrity overnight after a short clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu’s upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media. The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, we can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking to grab her crush’s (played by Roshan) attention.

Soon, after the clip went viral, Priya saw an avalanche of followers on her social media account.

Interestingly, Priya gained about 606K followers within a day!

The queen of expressions has thus become the third “celebrity” to attain such a feat and has now joined the league consisting of American model -TV personality Kylie Jenner and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo! They are the only two celebrities ahead of her to gain such mammoth following in just one day, reports suggest.

She has now become more popular than Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram! Yes, you read that right. The 18-year-old girl has gained over 5 million followers on the photo-sharing site while Zuckerberg’s follower count stands at 4.1 million!

Oru Adaar Love is Omar’s third film. Besides Priya, the movie also stars Siyadh Shajahan and Noorin Shereef. The film is slated to release on June 14 this year.