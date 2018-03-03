Priya Prakash Varrier’s Holi video will give you all the colourful feels – Watch

Mumbai: India’s latest social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier apparently celebrated her best Holi yesterday. The 18-year-old actress, who won over a million hearts by her adorable expression in a viral clip, took to her Instagram page to share a video which shows her enjoying the festival of colours with Roshan Abdul Rahoof (her co-star) and other Oru Adaar Love friends.

Priya wrote: “Celebrated Holi like never before @omar_lulu_ @roshan_abdul_rahoof (sic).”

The B.Com student, who has now become a celebrity, has gained over 5 million million followers on Instagram while Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s follower count stands at 4.1 million!

For the unversed, Priya became a celebrity overnight after a short clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu’s upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media. The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, we can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking to grab her crush’s attention.

She made netizens go crazy over her mesmerising expressions in a viral video and has reportedly broken a record! Guess what, she has gained about 606K followers within a day!

The queen of expressions has thus become the third “celebrity” to attain such a feat and has now joined the league consisting of American model -TV personality Kylie Jenner and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo! They are the only two celebrities ahead of her to gain such mammoth following in just one day.

Oru Adaar Love is Omar’s third film. Besides Priya, the movie also stars Siyadh Shajahan, Noorin Shereef and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The film is slated to release on June 14 this year.