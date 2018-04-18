Priya Prakash Varrier shoots with her 'main' - Check out latest Instagram story

Mumbai: 'Wink' queen Priya Prakash Varrier's latest Instagram story drops hints about her equation with her first co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The young girl has apparently started shooting with him again. For the unversed, she is his on-screen crush, the same young man who was winked at.

Check out her Instagram story here:

If the photograph is straight from the sets of Oru Adaar Love, then they must be back to work to complete the film which is slated to release on June 14, this year.

Going by their costumes, it looks likely that they are shooting for the Omar Lulu film.

India's latest internet sensation Priya has become one of the biggest newsmakers of this year. The young girl, who has as many of 5.4 million Instagram followers, is a sensation of sorts.

The pretty girl made the internet go gaga over her captivating expressions in a leaked video clip from a song in the aforementioned film.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the film meatier to capitalise on her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, we can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking at her crush to grab his attention.

Oru Adaar Love is Omar’s third venture. Besides Priya, the movie also stars Siyadh Shajahan, Noorin Shereef and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too.