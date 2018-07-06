हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier spotted at Mumbai's Film City- See pics

Dressed in a parrot-green dress, Priya looked adorable.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: One of India's cutest internet sensations Priya Prakash Varrier seems to have bagged another ad. The pretty Malayalam actress was in Film City to shoot for a commercial, reports suggest,

Dressed in a parrot-green dress, Priya looked adorable as she smiled at a crew member.

Take a look at the pics shared by Yogen Shah here:

For the unversed, Priya became a household name soon after a video clip from the Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu's Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media earlier this year.

She made social media users go gaga over her captivating expressions and killer wink!

Priya who has over 6.2 million followers on Instagram has become a hot favourite of big brands that look forward to having her as their brand ambassador. She recently appeared in a TVC for a chocolate bar brand.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya went viral, the makers decided to extend her role, reports suggest. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The film also stars Noorin Shereef, Michelle Ann Daniel, Mathew, Siyadh Shajahan, Dilrupa Aswad Alqamar, Yami Sona among others. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too, reports suggest.

