Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier's throwback beauty contest video will win your heart - Watch

A video from the contest has now set the internet on fire.

Mumbai: One of India's biggest internet sensations Priya Prakash Varrier is now a popular celebrity. The pretty girl from God's Own Country Kerala had participated in a beauty contest in the past.

A video from the contest has now set the internet on fire. In the video we can see Priya introducung herself to the judges and later answering a question.

Check out the video below:

Priya, who is now settled in Thissur in Kerala had once stayed in Mumbai. When she partcipated in the contest, Priya was a first year B.Com student from Vimala college. She spoke about her passion for acting and music while introducing herself. No wonder how she became a sensation across India. After all, she is the undisputed queen of expressions on the internet.

For the unversed, Priya became a household name soon after a video clip from the Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu's Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media earlier this year.

She made social media users go gaga over her captivating expressions and killer wink!

Priya who has over 6.2 million followers on Instagram has become a hot favourite of big brands that look forward to having her as their brand ambassador. She recently appeared in a TVC for a chocolate bar brand.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya went viral, the makers decided to extend her role, reports suggest. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

The film also stars Noorin Shereef, Michelle Ann Daniel, Mathew, Siyadh Shajahan, Dilrupa Aswad Alqamar, Yami Sona among others. The Malayalam film will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages too, reports suggest.

