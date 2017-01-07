Priyanka Chopra set to produce Sikkimese-Nepalese film 'Paua'!

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is truly living up to her title. Former Miss World is reportedly going to produce small films and content-driven cinema in the future. According to Pinkvilla.com, PeeCee has announced her next film production.

Pinkvilla.com quoted Priyanka telling a leading daily, “I will be announcing five, small-budget, content-driven, path-breaking films in other languages this year. I want to tell as many stories as possible using local talent speaking in regional tongues."

Piggy Chops is gearing up to back yet another regional venture which happens to be a Sikkimese-Nepalese film called 'Paua', which means Guest, reportedly. Further, the report suggests that local talent from Nepal and Sikkim will be signed for the film.

The 'Quantico' star has previously produced films in regional languages. She produced Bhojpuri film 'Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi', Marathi venture 'Ventilator' and is now gearing up for the release of her maiden Punjabi venture 'Sarvann' which is slated to hit the screens on January 13, 2017.

'Sarvann' will also have a rendition of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's shabad sung by Priyanka's late father Dr Ashok Chopra.