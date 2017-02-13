Priyanka Chopra's 'Ventilator' wins best screenplay award at PIFF
Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film "Ventilator" has won best screenplay award at the 15th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).
The movie produced by her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, had released in November last year and won the award at the on-going festival.
Director Rajesh Mapuskar, who had also worked on the screenplay of the movie, received the award for the fun family fiesta film.
"I am overwhelmed to receive my first award at Pune International Film Festival and that too for writing. I am happy international jury has appreciated and honoured our screenplay. It's a proud moment for the team," Mapuskar said in a statement.
Producer and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra said she is honoured with the appreciation for their maiden Marathi project.
"It means a lot to me because the subject of the movie is very close to my heart and it was something which we all, Priyanka and Rajesh truly believed in. The movie has been selected for New York Film Festival too," she said.
