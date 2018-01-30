Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar fans will have to wait longer, '2.0' release postponed

New Delhi: The buzz around Rajinikanth's upcoming science-fiction venture '2.0' is palpable. His fans are eagerly awaiting the big release of the film which stars Khiladi Akshay Kumar in a negative role. This is for the first time ever that Akki will be seen in a grey light on the big screens.

The film which was earlier reported to be hitting the screens in April this year has been pushed ahead. According to BollywoodLife.com, '2.0' will now come out in August sometime.

Surendhar MK told BollywoodLife.com, “The film will not release in April. The movie has been pushed by a few months. The makers are planning on a mid-August release.” The film has been written and directed by S Shankar. Also, this happens to be the first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D.

'2.0' is a sequel to superhit 2010 Tamil film 'Enthiran' which had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The sci-fi drama will see Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi respectively. Reportedly, '2.0' happens to be the most expensive Indian film being made to date. Looks like the fans of megastar Rajinikanth and National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar will have to wait longer to watch these two come together on the big screens.

The makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the release date of the venture.