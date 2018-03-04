Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 teaser leaked online, video goes viral

Mumbai: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 teaser has been leaked online. The video surfaced on Twitter Sunday morning and instantly grabbed users’ attention.

Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to the micro-blogging site to express shock over the teaser being leaked ahead of its official release.

He tweeted:

“Shocking to know #2point0Teaser is leaked on-line.. Hope the team takes strict action on the culprits..Usually, the team releases the official teaser immediately to contain the damage..Not sure, if the teaser is fully ready now or if the timing is right to release it now.. (sic).”

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on board as the leading lady.

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his first film with the one and only Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote it. Large scale promotional events have been held across the globe. The team launched the audio of the film at a grand event in Dubai a few weeks back. They even lifted a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon with images of the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. Images of the hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles were released.

The film has been bankrolled Lyca Productions and the estimated budget crosses over Rs 400 crores! It is one of the most expensive films India has ever made.

Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film while Nirav Shah has taken charge of the cinematography.