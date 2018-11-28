Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 lands in trouble; cellular operators files complaint

New Delhi: With even less than 24 hours left for the release of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer '2.0', the Cellular Operations Association of India (COAI) has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the depiction of mobile phones in the film.

The COAI has demanded that the CBFC certificate of the film is revoked.

As per the complaint letter, the film falsely depicts mobile phones and mobile towers as harmful to living creatures and the environment including birds and human beings, on account of electromagnetic field (EMF) emissions from them.

Speaking of the film, '2.0' is spiritual sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 release 'Enthiran'. In the film, while Rajinikanth reprises his dual roles as a scientist as well as the humanoid robot 'Chitti', Akshay is a new addition and plays a scientist who turns into a birdman after an experiment goes awry.

The promotional trailers and teasers for the film appears to depict Akshay's character despising cell phones.

'2.0' was recently awarded a 'U/A' certificate by the CBFC. The COAI has called for the recall and revocation of the film’s certification with immediate effect. It has also called upon the CBFC to re-examine the film and suspend its exhibition until the body’s complaint is probed.

The film is set to release on November 29 and is bankrolled by A Subhaskaran under his banner Lyca Productions. Produced on an estimated budget of Rs 543 crore, '2.0' is believed to be the most expensive Indian films. It is set to release in 14 other languages with dubbed versions.