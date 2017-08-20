close
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's '2.0' release postponed again? Here's the truth

It will witness a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.  It is said to be the seventh most expensive non-English film ever made.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 10:30
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;2.0&#039; release postponed again? Here&#039;s the truth

New Delhi: Tamil megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming film '2.0' is definitely one of the most anticipated movies of all times. But, the latest social media buzz claims that the release of the much-awaited flick has been postponed again.

Thankfully, all such reports turned out to be mere rumours. You will be amazed to know that the Akshay Kumar starrer will be hitting the silver screens on its scheduled release date i.e. January 25 next year. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to Twitter to confirm the same.

"#2point0 release shifted to April 2018? No truth to it. 25 Jan 2018 it is and that's final. Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar," he tweeted.

'2.0' is a sequel to 2010 Tamil blockbuster 'Enthiran'. The film is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of over Rs 400 crore. 

Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’: What Akshay Kumar is playing in the film
MUST READ
Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’: What Akshay Kumar is playing in the film

It will witness a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.  The S Shankar directorial is said to be the seventh most expensive non-English film ever made.

TAGS

RajinikanthAkshay Kumar20 release dateEnthiran sequelS Shankar

