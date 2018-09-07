हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 teaser release date out

The teaser of the film will be unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi next week.  

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 teaser release date out

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce the release date of the teaser of his debut Tamil film 2.0 starring the one and only Rajinikanth.

The Bollywood superstar wrote: "Prepare for #2Point0! Teaser out on September 13, 2018. @2Point0movie @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies (sic)."

The teaser of the film will be unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi next week.

He also shared a brand new poster that shows us a glimpse of his look in the film. In the poster, we can spot a bird's claws against the backdrop of a skyrise building causing massive destruction 

Take a look at it here:

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on board as the leading lady. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the mega-budget project. Large-scale promotional events have been held across the globe. 

The team had launched the audio of the film at a grand event in Dubai. They even lifted a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon with images of the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. Images of the hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles were released.

The film has been bankrolled Lyca Productions and the estimated budget crosses over Rs 400 crores! It is one of the most expensive films India has ever made.

Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film while Nirav Shah has taken charge of the cinematography.

Tags:
RajinikanthAkshay Kumar2.0 teaser2.0 trailerRobot sequelEnthiranTamil movies

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close