Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0: Makers spend over Rs 543 crore on VFX!

Akshay is making his Tamil movie debut with the mega-budget film.

Mumbai: The makers of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, a sequel to 2010 sci-fi film, have spent a whopping 75 million dollars on the VFX which amounts to Rs 543 crores approximately.

Akshay, who is making his Tamil movie debut with the mega-budget film took to Instagram to share a poster which read: "2.0 by Shankar, India's first 75 million Dollar VFX wonder.

He posted: "2.0 is an effort unlimited of more than 3,000 technicians around the world. #2Point0Teaser in 3 days!‬ @2point0movie @lyca_productions #2Point0 (sic)."

The teaser of the film will be unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (September 13).

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 bankrolled Lyca Productions also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the mega-budget project. Large-scale promotional events have been held across the globe. 

The film has music composed by Oscar Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The team had launched the audio of the film at a grand event in Dubai. 

They even lifted a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon with images of the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. Images of the hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles were released.

Fans of Thalaiva are excited and so are we. The film is slated to release on November 30.

RajinikanthAkshay Kumar2.02.0 movieEnthiranRobot movie

