Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 teaser to be released with 'Gold' movie?

The official Twitter handle of production company Lyca Productions took to Twitter on July 10 to announce the release date.  

Mumbai: After much delay and deliberation, the makers of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 have announced the release date of the mage-budget film.

The official Twitter handle of production company Lyca Productions took to Twitter on July 10 to announce the release date.

Here's the tweet: "With Great Pride and Immense Excitement announcing the release date of our #MagnumOpus #2Point0 -  November 29Th, 2018. Gear up to view the Ultimate Clash (sic)."

If the latest buzz is anything to go by, 2.0 teaser may be attached with Akshay Kumar's Gold, a Reema Kagti film slated to hit theatres on August 15.  But the makers of the film and the actors on board have remained tight-lipped about the same.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on board as the leading lady.

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his first film with the one and only Rajinikanth. The film also stars British beauty Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the film which is touted to be one of the biggest films made in India.

Large-scale promotional events have been held across the globe. The team launched the audio of the film at a grand event in Dubai in October last year. 

They even lifted a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon with images of the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. Images of the hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles were released.

The film has been bankrolled Lyca Productions at an estimated budget of over Rs 400 crores! 

Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film while Nirav Shah has taken charge of the cinematography.

