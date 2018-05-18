Rajinikanth's Kaala to release on June 7, to clash with Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, Race 3

New Delhi: One of the most anticipated films of the year, Rajinikanth starrer 'Kaala' is all set to hit the screens on June 7. The film was earlier scheduled for release on April 27.

'Kaala' has been produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and directed by Pa. Ranjith. This would be Ranjith's second outing with the 67-year-old actor after their earlier gangster film, 'Kabali,' which released in 2016.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday confirmed the report on Twitter and wrote, "Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi... #Kaala #KingOfDharavi [Hindi] to release on 7 June 2018... Produced by Dhanush... Directed by Pa. Ranjith."

Multi-lingual 'Kaala' will also feature Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samudrakani and Eshwari Rao in key roles. Santosh Narayan has scored music for the film and the movie's teaser has already hyped expectations amidst movie buffs, especially the fans of Rajinikanth.

Earlier, Dhanush had shared a poster from the film that showed the superstar sitting on a chair, petting a dog - a clear play on his name in the movie and its association of the form of the Hindu god Shiva most associated with complete annihilation, Kaal Bhairav.

Meanwhile, the Rajini-starrer is set to face a box-office clash with Salman Khan's 'Race 3', which releases on June 15 and 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom', which will hit the screens across India on June 8.