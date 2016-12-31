Rajinikanth's New Year surprise for fans: Five deleted scenes from 'Kabali' released

New Delhi: We have a great news for all the fans of Indian megastar Rajinikanth. Well, 2016 still holds a lot for you guys. You will be amazed to know that five deleted scenes from his blockbuster film 'Kabali' were recently released.

The Pa Ranjith directorial is said to be among the highest grossers of the ongoing year.

The first clip features Radhika Apte, who played the film's leading lady, and Rajinikanth in a romantic banter.

In the second clip, Rajinikanth is presented a gun by a former Malaysian don. In the third clip, Rajinikanth expresses his love for his wife to his daughter, played by Dhansikaa.

Dinesh, who played second fiddle to Rajinikanth in the film, introduces himself in the fourth video. In the last clip, Rajinikanth finds out about his daughter's love life.

'Kabali' is the story of an ageing gangster and his last shot at redemption.

(With IANS inputs)