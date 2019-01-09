Rajinikanth's 'Petta' dialogue promo 3 out—Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's much-awaited actioner 'Petta' is high on the buzz word. The makers have now unveiled the third dialogue promo of the flick which has some interesting lines and kickass action sequences to leave your jaws dropped.

'Petta' was previously named 'Thalaivar 165' and is scheduled to hit the screens on January 10, 2019, a few days ahead of auspicious festival Pongal.

Watch dialogue promo 3:

The film has been helmed by young director Karthik Subbaraj. The amazingly striking image of Rajinikanth in the motion poster was the talking point when it was unveiled.

Earlier, it was titled 'Thalaivar 165' marking the 165th film of the legend. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music of the venture. Trisha Krishnan and Simran will be seen in leading roles reportedly.

Also, 'Petta' marks the debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tamil debut. The classic actor will be seen playing a grey character in the movie while Vijay Sethupathi too will be seen in an important part.

So, are you excited to watch Rajinikanth and Nawazuddin together in 'Petta'?