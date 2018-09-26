हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's 'Petta' to release on Pongal next year? Here's what we know

The makers are yet to officially announce the release date. 

Rajinikanth&#039;s &#039;Petta&#039; to release on Pongal next year? Here&#039;s what we know

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming project 'Petta' which was previously named 'Thalaivar 165' might hit the screens on the auspicious occasion of Pongal next year. The makers will be eyeing the festive time as Thalaiva is a crowd puller. 

'Petta' is currently been shot and recently actor Bobby Simha revealed the date of release. According to thenewsminute.com, Bobby, who was present at the special screening of the Vikram starrer Saamy Square was quizzed by the reporters about 'Petta' release date. And guess what, he replied saying that the film will come out on Pongal. 

The makers are yet to officially announce the release date. 

The film is being helmed by young director Karthik Subbaraj and the shooting of the venture has already begun. The amazingly striking image of Rajinikanth in the motion poster was the talking point some time back. 

Earlier, it was titled 'Thalaivar 165' marking the 165th film of the legend. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music of the venture. Trisha Krishnan and Simran will be seen in leading roles reportedly.

Also, 'Petta' marks the debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tamil debut. The classic actor will be seen playing a grey character in the movie while Vijay Sethupathi too will be seen in an important part.

