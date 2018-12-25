Rajinikanth's Petta trailer to end 2018 with a bang

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to surprise his fans with another explosive with 'Petta' which is set to arrive in theatres on Pongal. Thalaiva will be seen in a stylish avatar and will play a character which is popular among the masses.

The action-drama Telugu film is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran. It stars an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, M. Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, J. Mahendran and Guru Somasundaram.

The makers had released the film's teaser on Rajinikanth's birthday on December 12 and now, they are all set to unveil the trailer this week. They took to Twitter to announce the trailer release date with an unseen photo of Rajinikanth from the film. The southern superstar is seen carrying a suave look with a gun in his hand.

The trailer will arrive on December 28 and Thalaiva's fans are sure that it will be their second best gift this year, after 'Kaala'.

'Petta' is scheduled to be released on 11 January 2019, during the Pongal weekend.