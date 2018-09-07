Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 165' named 'Petta'—Watch motion poster

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming venture 'Thalaivar 165' is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. Well, the latest about the movie is that the title has been changed to 'Petta'. And the makers revealed with an impressive motion poster release on social media.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter and shared the news with brand new motion poster link.

“Thalaivar 165 is PETTA ”https://t.co/yVWWtnkaCV — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 7, 2018

The film is being helmed by young director Karthik Subbaraj and the shooting of the venture has already begun. The amazingly striking image of Rajinikanth in the motion poster will surely blow your mind.

Earlier, it was titled 'Thalaivar 165' marking the 165th film of the legend. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music of the venture. Trisha Krishnan and Simran will be seen in leading roles reportedly.

Also, 'Petta' marks the debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tamil debut. The classic actor will be seen playing a grey character in the movie while Vijay Sethupathi too will be seen in an important part.