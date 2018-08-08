Rakul Preet Singh to play Sridevi in NTR biopic

New Delhi: Hindi cinema's first female superstar Sridevi has left behind a golden history of her rich filmography. The late actress not only proved her acting mettle in Bollywood but tasted huge success in regional cinema as well. Her death not only shocked the nation but also created a void which can never be filled. She breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

A film based on the life of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR will reportedly have a part featuring Sridevi and actress Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the legendary actress in it.

According to Mid-Day.com, Rakul is most likely to play the part as she is keen on it. Quoting a source, the report states that Rakul has agreed to do the film in principle, she first needs to inform the producers of her other movies about this development. The actress will have to rejig her work schedule to accommodate the biopic before she can make a formal announcement about it.

The producer Vishnu Induri has been quoted as saying, “We haven't approached Sonakshi, Kangana or Shraddha. Rakul Preet Singh is our only choice as she's popular in the South, especially in Telugu films. We have shot almost 30 per cent of the movie; Vidya has already shot for six days. We are working on Rakul's dates for now.”

He added that even though it's essentially a cameo, the significance of Sridevi's part is much. Also, he stated the fact that NTR was instrumental in shaping Sridevi's career in the industry, making it even more important. They featured together in as many as 14 films.

Besides Rakul, other actors in the film include Nandamuri Balakrishna, who will be playing the role of NTR, Vidya Balan will play Basavatarakam, wife of legendary actor-politician. Actor Rana Daggubati will be seen playing Chief Minister Chanda Babu Naidu, who is also the son-in-law of NTR.