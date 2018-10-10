हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet's first look as Sridevi in NTR biopic out - See poster

The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR  and has been directed by Krish.

Rakul Preet&#039;s first look as Sridevi in NTR biopic out - See poster
Pic courtesy: @rakulpreet (Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu have unveiled Rakul Preet's first look in the film. The pretty actress essays the role of Sridevi in the film. 

Sharing the first look poster of her character in the film, Rakul Preet wrote: "Presenting first look of #sridevigaru in #ntrbiopic !!  hope you like it ! (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Presenting first look of #sridevigaru in #ntrbiopic !!  hope you like it !

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

During an interview with the TOI, while talking about her role in the much-awaited film, Rakul said "This is going to be the most challenging character I’ve played so far because Srideviji is a legend. She was and is still loved by millions. I have been a big fan and recreating the diva on screen for the first time is a big responsibility. I hope I can do justice to it. The makers have full faith in me and I hope I can live up to it."

Sridevi, often referred to as Hindi cinema's first female superstar, breathed her last on February 24, 2018. She was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. 

The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR  and has been directed by Krish. It also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Vidya Balan. The biopic also has Rana Daggubati and Sumanth on board and will hit theatres on January 9, 2019.

The film was launched during a grand event Ramakrishna Studios in March this year in presence of Vice President Venkiah Naidu.

