Ram Charan's Rangasthalam to be dubbed in Bhojpuri

The much-anticipated film of 2018, 'Rangasthalam' starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni will reportedly be dubbed in four Indian languages Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Bhojpuri.

According to a TOI report, the makers are busy dubbing the film in four Indian languages. It is They are also considering dubbing the film in several other languages. However, the film has proved to be a winner at the box office and the makers are super confident that the dubbed versions will also create the same impact.

Ram Charan plays the role of Chitti Babu, an engineer who has a hearing impairment, in this action film that also features Jagpathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Aadhi Pinisetty. Set in the fictional village of Rangasthalam, the story revolves around Chitti Babu and Kumar Babu, played by Aadhi.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Rangasthalam' has music by Devi Sri Prasad. It has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The song 'Yentha Sakkagunnave', which was released in February, turned out to be on the top spot of trending videos on YouTube. The second song, 'Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana' was released on YouTube in March and garnered more than 2 million within 24 hours of its release.

The film released on March 30.