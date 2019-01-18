Rana Daggubati busy with 'Aranya' shoot

Rana Daggubati already has Mahanayakudu, 1945, Aranya, Marthanda Varma: The King of Travancore, Hiranya Kashyap and Kodi Rammurthy biopic in his pipeline. Apart from 1945 and Aranya, the actor completed shooting for the rest of the films. He recently finished shooting for Housefull 4, where he replaced Nana Patekar.

Well, he is currently busy shooting for Aranya in the jungles of Kerala and the actor took to his Instagram profile where he shared a picture of the jungle. Well, Rana is closely supervising one of the above-mentioned films. Hiranya Kashyap, which is being directed by Gunasekhar of Rudramadevi fame, will be produced by Suresh Productions, by Suresh Babu Daggubati.

This is one of the reasons why Rana is pretty closely associated with the film. The director has penned a script with a mythological plot for Rana and it is titled Hiranya, and is going to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. It is also said that the film and the story are based on Hiranyakashipu.

According to the sources, Rana will begin shooting for the film either in the month of February or March. The team is planning to begin and finish shooting as soon as possible, as a lot of time for the Computer Graphics work would be needed. The producer is keen on releasing the film later this year and so, he wants everything to be finished as soon as possible.

Rana, before making his acting debut, was an ad filmmaker and has an award for his work in visual effects and graphics. So he is taking utmost care to make the film one his best ones. His father Suresh Babu said, “The team is working in five different offices in five different places. They are spread over the world. Hollywood technicians are also part of this film. It is going to be a grandeur.