Rana Daggubati comes out in support of Tamannaah Bhatia

Mumbai: Rana Daggubati has come out in support of his ‘Baahubali’ co-star Tamannaah Bhatia after she slammed filmmaker Suraaj for making sexist remarks against her.

Rana, who learnt of the unpleasant and shameful incident, took to Twitter to condemn such conduct and behaviour.

He wrote:

“Just got to know about director Suraaj's comments. Such a DISGRACE to have people like this work amongst us!! (sic).”

Tamannaah, who has worked in Hindi films too, had tweeted about Suraaj’s remarks a few days back. He had apparently said something offensive about her/heroine’s costumes in films.

The filmmaker in question, who directed Tamannaah in a film titled ‘Kathi Sandai’, had to take back his words after his sexist comments drew massive criticism.