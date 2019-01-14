'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': R Madhavan shares insight into his character

New Delhi: R Madhavan is all set to play the role of scientist S Nambi Narayanan in his upcoming film. On Monday, the actor gave an insight into all the hard work that went into building the character.

The film, titled 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', focuses on the life and achievements of scientist S Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of being a spy and arrested in 1994. Though free, he is still fighting against those police officials, who allegedly falsely implicated him and are still free.

Giving his followers a sneak peek into his character, R Madhavan shared a video where he can be seen prepping up for the role. "When getting in the character take 2 years and getting the look in place take 14 hrs on the chair," he captioned the post. The 'Three Idiots' actor was last seen in 'Saala Khadoos' (2016) and 'Zero' (2018).

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film will release in English, Hindi and Tamil. It is scheduled to hit theatres in summer 2019.