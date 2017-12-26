Saaho: Know what Prabhas has to say about Shraddha Kapoor’s role in the film

Mumbai: Sujeeth Reddy’s Saaho starring Prabhas is one of the most anticipated films across India. The futuristic film which promises high-octane action and breathtaking stunt sequences marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

The ‘Half Girlfriend’ star, who will romance the Baahubali of Indian cinema in the film, has impressed moviegoers and critics by her past performances. Prabhas is happy to have her on board his film and has some interesting revelations to make about her role.

The hunk of a superstar opened up about Shraddha’s role in the film to put all speculations of her role being limited to just song and dance in Saaho.

According to a report in India.com, Prabhas during an interview said, “Shraddha has an important role in the film and not just some song and dance sequences. She is the best choice for playing the female lead in Saaho and we are happy to have her on board.”

“She plays a central character in the film and her role is an important part of the story. She is also part of some high-octane action sequences,” he added.

Saaho will be Prabhas’ first film after SS Rajamouli’s two-part Baahubali which released in 2015 and 2017 respectively. The hunk of a superstar had spent over 5 years to prepare for his role in the magnum opus which went on to become the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore milestone at the global Box Office.

After Baahubali, fans of Prabhas will see him in Saaho. Fans are great expectations from Prabhas and hence Saaho is a crucial film for the dashing actor.

Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Mandira Bedi, Saaho is expected to hit the silverscreen on Diwali this year but the makers haven’t made any official confirmation yet.