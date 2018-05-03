Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh's pumped up arms will make you go crazy; imagine what Prabhas' avatar can do!

Mumbai: Neil Nitin Mukesh is getting into the skin of his character in Prabhas starrer Saaho, a film which is being shot in Abu Dhabi these days.

The handsome actor, took to Instagram Thursday to share a video that shows him flaunting his pumped up arm. And going by the video it looks likely that he is going to sport a beefed-up look in the film directed by Sujeeth Reddy.

Check out the video embedded below:

Neil will reportedly play the main antagonist in the film and it will mark his Telugu debut. His first venture in Southern cinema was Vijay starrer Kaththi in 2014, a film for which he learnt the Tamil language.

Saaho also marks the Telugu debut of Neil's colleague from Bollywood- Shraddha Kapoor. The futuristic actioner also has other Bollywood film personalities on board and the list includes Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday and Tinnu Anand.

Saaho touted as a futuristic actioner promises high-octane action sequences good enough to give you the adrenaline rush. The release date of the film hasn't been announced yet.

Recently, a few images of Prabhas from the sets of the film in Dubai surfaced online and soon they started doing the rounds on the internet.

In the images, Prabhas is riding a super-majestic bike. Fans of the superstar went gaga over his images but it would be interesting to see how they react once they get to his complete look in the film. Will he flaunt his torso a la Shivudu in Baahubali: The Conclusion?

Well, let's wait and watch.​