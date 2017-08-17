close
Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor paid far less than Prabhas?

Tipped to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the flick will be shot in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. 'Saaho' will be directed by Sujeeth, and will have music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 15:40
Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor paid far less than Prabhas?

New Delhi: Well, by now, we all know that Telugu superstar Prabhas' upcoming film 'Saaho' will also be featuring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. But, some latest reports claim that the 30-year-old diva will be paid fa less than the 'Baahubali' hunk for the movie.

"The deal got finalized last week. But the fact remains that Prabhas will take the 30 crores as remuneration and more than triple of what Shraddha is getting today!" a source told Pinkvilla.

However, no official confirmation has been issued about the same.

Shraddha Kapoor is so excited to work with Prabhas in 'Saaho' that she turns into a cartwheel emoji!
Shraddha Kapoor is so excited to work with Prabhas in 'Saaho' that she turns into a cartwheel emoji!

Tipped to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the flick will be shot in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. 'Saaho' will be directed by Sujeeth, and will have music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

