saamy square

Saamy Square trailer: Vikram starrer is high on action and drama—Watch

The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South superstar Vikram's upcoming venture 'Sammy Square' is the talk of the town. More so after the trailer of the film was unveiled recently. It has created quite a flutter amongst the fans, for it's high on drama and kickass action.

The trailer has a great background music by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) with Chiyaan Vikram packing a punch or two. The Tamil thriller is directed by Hari and produced by Shibu Thameens. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

Watch the trailer here:

His tough cop act in the trailer will impress you. Also, do not miss the scene where he slaps the heroine aka Keerthy Suresh. Yes! He does that.

Vikram will be seen playing a dual role in the film which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Bobby Simha, Prabhu and Soori playing pivotal parts. The motion poster of 'Sammy Square' was released some time back and it quite thrilling, presenting Vikram in a cop's avatar.

The film happens to be a sequel to the 2003 film 'Saamy' which was directed by Hari, presented by K Balachander and produced by Pushpa Kandasamy. The film had Vikram,Trisha and Kota Srinivasa Rao in the lead roles.

Vikram has a huge fan following who wait eagerly to watch his films on the big screens.

Watch out for this one!

 

 

