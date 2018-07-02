हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da song

Nankana is a period film which has been set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition in 1947. 

Sacred track, ‘Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da’, from upcoming film ‘Nankana’ is in all praise of the Almighty!

When one comes to think about the supremacy of the undefinable power that pervades everything, the praise of the Almighty, one falls extremely short of words to describe His grace and blessings that He has showered on us.

Latterly, makers of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Nankana’ released a devotional track ‘Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da’. The track, as soon as it starts playing, develops an instant spiritual connect. ‘Ucha Dar Baba Nanak Da’ is a devotional song sung in the praise of the First guru Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The legendary singer Gurdas Maan has lent his melodious voice to the holy and divine verses of Gurbani. The verses from Gurbani inspire one to break free from the clutches of the superficial sophistication and move towards the attainment of spiritual liberation. It has been beautifully shot where one can see Gurdas Maan, Kavita Kaushik, and a little child along with some bunch of villagers doing the ‘early morning rounds’ known as ‘Prabhat Pheri’.

Seven Colors Motion Picture, who have earlier produced nation’s first film on a Param Vir Chakra recipient have now associated with Shah An Shah Pictures for the production of this seemingly marvelous story ‘Nankana’. The film has been produced by Jatinder Shah and Pooja Gujral, and co-produced by Sumeet Singh. The film’s music has been given by Jatinder Shah himself and will be released by Saga Music.

Nankana is a period film which has been set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The film has been directed by Gurdas Maan’s wife Manjeet Maan. The trailer of the film has garnered huge appreciation, and with the release of ‘Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da’ track, the audiences have connected themselves with this film, and their expectations seem to have mounted. The film is all set to release on the 6th of July, 2018. Unisys Infosolutions and Seven Colors will give this film a worldwide theatrical release.

