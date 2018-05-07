Saiyami Kher to make Marathi film debut with Riteish Deshmukh's Mauli

Mumbai: Saiyami Kher is set to make her Marathi film debut as Riteish Deshmukh's leading lady in his next production and acting venture titled Mauli.

Riteish is producing the film under his banner Mumbai Film Company.

"Delighted to work in a language that I am very proud of... My mother tongue Marathi. That too opposite Riteish in his home production. Riteish very successfully introduced a new genre of action/drama to Marathi cinema with 'Lai Bhari'. 'Mauli' is a film which will always be very close to my heart because it takes me back to my Maharashtrian roots.

"I will really miss my grandmom on this journey because she would have been very proud to see my Marathi debut," Saiyami said in a statement.

Riteish said Saiyami, who made her acting debut with Mirzya, is perfect for the role.

"We were looking for a fresh face to cast in Mauli and we found that in Saiyami. She is young, vivacious and fits the character of a fire brand Marathi mulgi to the tee. We are extremely excited to collaborate with her and looking forward to working with her," he said.

Aditya Sarpotdar is directing the film, which is currently under production. Saiyami is expected to join the team soon.

Mauli is scheduled to hit the theatres early next year.