Salman Khan unveils trailer of friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film ‘Dhyani Mani’

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 15:35
Mumbai: Salman Khan took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to unveil the trailer of friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film ‘Dhyani Mani’.

The hunk of a superstar wrote: Congratulations to my dear friend Mahesh Manjrekar for #Dhyanimani . Check out the Trailer (sic).”

Directed by Chandrakant Kulkerni, ‘Dhyani Mani’ will mark the return of 1990s actress Ashwini Bhave to the silverscreen.

Going by the trailer, it seems as if the film revolves around the life of a woman and her emotions for her son.

The film produced by Aniruddha Deshpande & Medha Manjrekarand written by Prashant Dalvi is slated to release on February 10.

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 15:35

