Sapna Choudhary was getting ready for her marriage when the news of her brother's martyrdom came! Watch video

The song is the title song of album 'Vidaai' 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary's latest song video has taken the internet by storm. The song was unveiled a few days ago and is titled 'Vidaai'. The song is the title song of album 'Vidaai' and has gone viral on social media due to its touching theme. In the song, Sapna is getting ready for her wedding when she hears the news that her brother has been martyred. The video, as per reports, has been dedicated to the martyred soldiers.

Check it out here:

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled Love Bite.  She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

She had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 11, but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name.

The Haryanvi beauty, who has undergone a major transformation, has appeared in Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs too in the recent times. She has become more popular now.

