हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary's Bandook Chalegi dance video will make your jaw drop

In the video, Sapna is seen dancing on the track Bandook Chalegi.

Sapna Choudhary&#039;s Bandook Chalegi dance video will make your jaw drop
Pic courtesy: @itssapnachoudhary

Mumbai: Sapna Choudhary is famous for her dancing skills. The Haryanvi singer-dancer who became a household name after making a splash on the small screen with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11, performs at various events.

One of her dance videos is published on YouTube. In the video, Sapna is seen dancing on the track  Bandook Chalegi.

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled Love Bite.  She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

She had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 10.

The Haryanvi beauty, who has undergone a major transformation, has appeared in Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs too in the recent times. She has become more popular now.

Tags:
sapna choudharySapna Choudhary Instagramsapna choudhary dancesapna choudhary videosSapna Choudhary pics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close