Sapna Choudhary's latest Haryanvi song will give you TGIF feels - Watch

The song titled 'Super Star' is penned, composed and sung by Tarun Panchal, Tr Music and Mahi Panchal respectively.

Pic courtesy: @itssapnachoudhary
Pic courtesy: @itssapnachoudhary

Mumbai: A new song featuring Sapna Choudhary and Sonu Goud is out, and if you are a fan of the Haryanvi beauty, you will love her adorable expressions and dance moves.

The song which was published on YouTube on  Sep 4, 2018, depicts the cute romance between a young boy and a girl. The video has garnered over 1,154,205 views so far.

Take a look at the video here:

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in  'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.  She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

She had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 10.

The Haryanvi beauty, who has undergone a major transformation, has appeared in Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs too in the recent times. 

